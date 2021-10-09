Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 634.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Waters by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock opened at $343.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.29 and a 200-day moving average of $350.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.