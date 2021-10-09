Webflix Token (WFX) Market Capitalization Tops $100,221.28

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $100,221.28 and $248.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webflix Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00232627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012007 BTC.

About Webflix Token

Webflix Token is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,314,984,493 coins. The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io . Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

Buying and Selling Webflix Token

