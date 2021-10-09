WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,797 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,838,000 after acquiring an additional 110,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $88.81 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.73.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.