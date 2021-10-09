Wedbush Comments on Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 634.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

