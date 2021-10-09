Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.38.

WBT stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

