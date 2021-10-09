WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

WLYYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

WLYYF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,913. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

