Wells Fargo & Company Increases Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $300.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

KSU has been the subject of several other research reports. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.50.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU opened at $285.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.37 and a 200 day moving average of $282.04. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.