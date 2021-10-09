Wells Fargo & Company Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $84.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.80.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.34.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.