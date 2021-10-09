West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $132.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

