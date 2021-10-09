Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

NYSE WAL opened at $112.35 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

