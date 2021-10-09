WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stake Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in WestRock by 40,746.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 78,641 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 148.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. WestRock has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

