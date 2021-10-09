Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will announce $261.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.30 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

UP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. 673,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 348,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Wheels Up Experience comprises 1.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Wheels Up Experience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.