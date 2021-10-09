Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$8.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.64.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP opened at C$7.53 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.80.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,636 shares in the company, valued at C$13,254,361.68. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.