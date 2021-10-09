William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,300 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

