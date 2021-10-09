William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,580 ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABM. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

