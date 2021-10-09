William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $81,000 Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,443,522 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 6.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 198.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after buying an additional 111,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period.

Shares of KN opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

