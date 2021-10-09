William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 264,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

