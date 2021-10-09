William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,209 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 139,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 43.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 141,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

STL stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

