William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WMPN opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 8,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,114.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine Cimino acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,018 shares of company stock worth $205,229 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in William Penn Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

