Wills Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.40. The company had a trading volume of 871,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,146. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.29 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

