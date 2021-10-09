Wills Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.48. 2,681,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,478 shares of company stock worth $203,925,555 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

