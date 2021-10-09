Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 903 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

