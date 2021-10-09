Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $3.96 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.42. 11,034,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,633,562. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

