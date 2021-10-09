Winmill & CO. Inc. Lowers Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Winmill & CO. Inc. decreased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,259 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 293.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,014,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $10,474,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 54.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,189,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,483 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

