Wolfe Research Downgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.36.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $118.58 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

