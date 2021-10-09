Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $27.75 million and $135,069.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064773 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

