Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $634,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $340,121,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,134,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $308,752,000 after purchasing an additional 130,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Xilinx by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $300,689,000 after purchasing an additional 652,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $156.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.23 and a 12-month high of $161.03.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.