Xponance Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,686 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gevo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,293,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gevo by 743.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 604,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 297.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 646.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

