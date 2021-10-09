Xponance Inc. Acquires New Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
