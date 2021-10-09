Xponance Inc. Acquires New Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.27. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.