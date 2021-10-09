Xponance Inc. Invests $103,000 in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.83. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

