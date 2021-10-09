Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Bloom Energy by 21.8% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 114,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

BE opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 3.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

