Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,507 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

