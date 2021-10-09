Xponance Inc. Takes $118,000 Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 652,359 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 418,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

