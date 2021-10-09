Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 103.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $31.16 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

