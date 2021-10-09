XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 26.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AON by 10.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,308,000 after buying an additional 109,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 54.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 812,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,028,000 after buying an additional 286,463 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in AON by 8.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 157,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the period.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

AON stock opened at $294.50 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $302.33. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.97 and a 200 day moving average of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.