XTX Topco Ltd Invests $183,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,976,000 after acquiring an additional 223,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,475,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

HLX opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $655.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

