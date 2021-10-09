XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $166,000 Investment in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth $88,969,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $80,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $78,420,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $30,770,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $26,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.84. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $837,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.