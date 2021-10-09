XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,664 Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,664 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 76.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $494.23 million, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 39,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

