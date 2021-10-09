XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,664 Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,664 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 76.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $494.23 million, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $25.26.
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 39,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
