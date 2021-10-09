XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Paya were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paya by 43.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 904,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Paya by 1,507.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paya by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter.

Paya stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYA. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

