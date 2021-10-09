XTX Topco Ltd Takes $138,000 Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

RYAM stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $488.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.