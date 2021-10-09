Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 1,304,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 444.7 days.

YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Friday. Yamada has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

