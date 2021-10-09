Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 1,304,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 444.7 days.
YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Friday. Yamada has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.
Yamada Company Profile
See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.