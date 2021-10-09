YUMMY Market Capitalization Reaches $6.44 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $173,639.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00142068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00090681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.40 or 1.00098869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.60 or 0.06596213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,057,492,824 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

