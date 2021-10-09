Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 456,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,026. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

