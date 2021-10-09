Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

