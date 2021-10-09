Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.66). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,751. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,548 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 741,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 731,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,633,000 after acquiring an additional 709,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

