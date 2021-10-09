Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.88 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $11.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $79,757,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.64. The stock had a trading volume of 656,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $126.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.