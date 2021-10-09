Zacks: Analysts Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $175.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.67 million and the lowest is $171.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $121.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $698.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 170,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. Power Integrations has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $110.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

