Zacks: Analysts Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.19. Terex posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

