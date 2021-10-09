Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

