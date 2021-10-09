Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Cameco reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

